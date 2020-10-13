On the morning of October 11, 2020, Lynda Haury went home to our Heavenly Father. She was 58. Lynda was born in Baton Rouge on April 3, 1962. As the daughter of Jimmie and Richard Haury and siblings Mark and Lori Haury, Lynda moved to Zachary with her family at the age of 16. After high school, Lynda stayed in Ethel and had her daughter Megan Peters. A few years later, Lynda and Megan moved to Slaughter. Lynda had five grandchildren and a loving fiance´, Kenny Breland Sr.. Lynda and Kenny were engaged since 2015. Funeral arrangements are Thursday, October 15 at Charlet Funeral Home in Zachary from 9 until service at 11 a.m. Burial at Feliciana Rest Cemetery in Slaughter. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.