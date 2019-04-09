Mrs. Lynda Kennedy Vince, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on April 8, 2019 at the age of 77. She was born on November 13, 1941 in Vicksburg, Mississippi. Mrs. Vince was a graduate of Baton Rouge High School. She was the founder and owner of Special Risk Insurance. She was a member of the Bocage Racquet Club, Insurance Women of LA, LA Firemen Association and LA Fire Chief's Association. She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Raymond L. Vince; sons, Thomas David Stogner and Ray Vince Jr.; sister, Davie Kennedy Ashby; grandchildren, Brandon Stogner, Kayla Stogner, Regan Vince and Lauren Vince; Nephews and nieces, Chris Gauthier, Daniel Gauthier, Michelle Gauthier Fussell, Joey Poche and 2 great nephews and 3 great nieces. She is preceded in death by her parents, James David and Anne J. Kennedy; sister, Mary Anne Kennedy and brother in law, Bill Ashby. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70819, on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 5:00pm-9:00pm. Visitation will resume Friday, April 12, 2019 from 11:00am until funeral service time of 2:00pm. Interment will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Louisiana Burn Camp, 1501 Kings Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71130-3932.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lynda Kennedy Vince.
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
(225) 925-5331
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2019