Lynda Laine Bonnette Branch, age 79, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 26, 2020. Lynda was born in Alexandria, Louisiana on February 15, 1941, and resided in Slaughter, Louisiana with her husband of 63 years, Rev. R. C. Branch, Jr., or "Junior" as she referred to him. Lynda was a faithful and devoted pastor's wife, with a servant's heart. As evident by the many pictures and precious memories, Lynda had a vivacious personality and always put a smile on those around her. She radiated love, she played with her grandchildren, and she prayed relentlessly for those she came in contact. She will be dearly missed by her children: Mark and Jamie Branch, Danny and Cyndie Branch, and Sallie (and the late Jay) Callais; her 9 grandchildren and their spouses, Brian Sr. (Cara), Beth Ann, Danielle (Chuck), Jennifer (Neil), Ben (Kylie), Candace (Chris) Nathan (Kayli), Mimi (David), Michelle (Tim); and her 13 great grandchildren. She made each and every one of them feel as if she loved them "the mostest". Lynda had a sweet spirit and was an unselfishly giving person, sometimes doing without so that others could have. She gave from her heart through hugs, money, and prayer to those in need. Therefore, in lieu of flowers she would want gifts to go toward the Slaughter First Baptist Church Building Fund or Missions Support, PO Box 359, Slaughter, LA 70777. The family would like to thank New Century Hospice for their supportive care and love shown to her during her illness. A graveside service will be conducted by Rev. Basil Wicker at Sandy Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, Pride, Louisiana on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Details are being handled by Renaissance Services. To further exemplify her love for her family, one of her favorite quoted verses was Joshua 24:15 "…But, as for me and my house, we will serve the LORD" (KVJ). Her life was a true testament of her faith. Her family is at peace knowing she is finally home residing with her Heavenly Father.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store