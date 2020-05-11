A loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend went to her eternal home on Monday May 11, 2010. She was 75 years old. Lynda was proud to be a graduate of Leadership Baton Rouge Program, she was an avid Wreath and bow maker and a member of the Louisiana Crafters Connection. She loved spending time with her family and friends especially the grandchildren. She leaves behind to cherish her memories her loving husband of 5 years Charlie Clune; daughter, Joy Simcoe and husband Heath; son, Bill Schilf and wife Aimee; five grandchildren, Mackenzie, Madison, Macie, Brice, Peyton; brother, Bill LeDoux and wife Alisa; nephews, Zack LeDoux, John Robert Wilson; niece, Martha Harper and a host of loving family members. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. A memorial service will be held at a later date. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Rubie LeDoux and her sister Joy Wilson. Arrangements under the direction of Seale Funeral Home.

