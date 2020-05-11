Lynda LeDoux 'Sissy' Clune
A loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend went to her eternal home on Monday May 11, 2010. She was 75 years old. Lynda was proud to be a graduate of Leadership Baton Rouge Program, she was an avid Wreath and bow maker and a member of the Louisiana Crafters Connection. She loved spending time with her family and friends especially the grandchildren. She leaves behind to cherish her memories her loving husband of 5 years Charlie Clune; daughter, Joy Simcoe and husband Heath; son, Bill Schilf and wife Aimee; five grandchildren, Mackenzie, Madison, Macie, Brice, Peyton; brother, Bill LeDoux and wife Alisa; nephews, Zack LeDoux, John Robert Wilson; niece, Martha Harper and a host of loving family members. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. A memorial service will be held at a later date. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Rubie LeDoux and her sister Joy Wilson. Arrangements under the direction of Seale Funeral Home.

Published in The Advocate from May 11 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 664-4143
