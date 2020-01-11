The Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynda Hinton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynda Sue Hinton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lynda Sue Hinton Obituary
Lynda Sue Hinton, passed away on January 9, 2020 at the age of 79. Lynda is survived by her husband, Charles Emile Hinton; her daughter, Kelli Hinton Lombardo and husband Joe Lombardo; her daughter-in-law, Lori Hinton; her grandchildren, Saddie Lombardo, Anna Lombardo Satterwhite, Bella Lombardo, Taylor Hinton, Shelby Hinton, Jake Krousel, and Karl Krousel; and her sister, Becky Rainwater Davis. She is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Umilta Rainwater; and her son, Thomas Britt Hinton. Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 9:00 am until a Memorial service at 10:00 am. Reception to follow. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lynda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
Download Now