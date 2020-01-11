|
Lynda Sue Hinton, passed away on January 9, 2020 at the age of 79. Lynda is survived by her husband, Charles Emile Hinton; her daughter, Kelli Hinton Lombardo and husband Joe Lombardo; her daughter-in-law, Lori Hinton; her grandchildren, Saddie Lombardo, Anna Lombardo Satterwhite, Bella Lombardo, Taylor Hinton, Shelby Hinton, Jake Krousel, and Karl Krousel; and her sister, Becky Rainwater Davis. She is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Umilta Rainwater; and her son, Thomas Britt Hinton. Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 9:00 am until a Memorial service at 10:00 am. Reception to follow. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com on Jan. 11, 2020