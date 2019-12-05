Lyndsey Elizabeth Langlois, a resident of Lakeland, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the age of 29. Lyndsey loved her children with her whole heart and soul. She had a love for animals that began when she was a child. She loved watching her children play together, the outdoors, gardening and finding driftwood, which she would repurpose into decorations. Lyndsey was funny, beautiful, and her personality could light up a room. Her heart was so full of compassion for the sick and lonely. She loved life to the fullest. She is survived by her father Ted P. Langlois; her mother Windy Dugas Corcoran; step-father Roger Corcoran; step-mother Roxanne Mckey children Chloe Spillman, Emmarie Langlois, and Anna Rhorer; siblings Nicholas Langlois, Joshua Langlois, Carly Langlois and Elizabeth Langlois Fordoche; niece Avery Langlois; nephews Caden Langlois, Isiah Langlois, and Walker Bergeron; brother-in-law Corey Bergeron. Preceded by her grandparents James and Florence Langlois; uncles Jimmy Langlois and Roland Dugas; aunt Betty Dugas. A visitation at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 12369 LA-416, Lakeland, is scheduled for Friday, December 6, 2019 from 10am until a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11am. Entombment at False River Memorial Park will follow the service. Pallbearers will be Nicholas Langlois, Joshua Langlois, Austin Palmer, Layton Darbay, Dallas Langlois, and Travis David. The family would like memorial contributions to be made her honor to the Woodlake Addiction Center's Patient Care Fund.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019