Lynell Hyde White (1949 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Richard and family, Reed and I are very sorry for your..."
    - Reed & Chris Dees
  • "Richard ,and the girls,i'm so sorry to hear about..."
    - MaRita Gilmore
  • "SO SORRY TO HEAR OF LYNELL'S PASSING. MY THOUGHTS AND..."
    - VIRGINIA CARR (CUTRER)
  • "Lynell was a very special lady. She loved her family so..."
    - Robert and Carol Brooke
  • "So sorry for your loss. Prayers for her family and friends."
    - Marcia Stromeyer
Service Information
McKneely Funeral Home - Amite
110 E. Factory St.
Amite, LA
70422
(985)-748-7178
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 10:00 PM
McKneely Funeral Home - Amite
110 E. Factory St.
Amite, LA 70422
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
McKneely Funeral Home - Amite
110 E. Factory St.
Amite, LA 70422
View Map
Service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:00 AM
McKneely Funeral Home - Amite
110 E. Factory St.
Amite, LA 70422
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Lynell Hyde White, a resident of Kentwood, LA, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at her home in Kentwood, LA. She was born August 8, 1949 in Amite, LA and was 69 years of age. She was a Godly woman that loved the Lord. She is survived by husband of 50 years, Richard White; 3 daughters, Pam Williams and husband, Ricky, Missy White and Jessie White and fiancé, Curtis Jones; 8 grandchildren, Kayla Williams, Cole Williams, Kasey Williams, Krissy Williams, Bryan Menard, Harley Menard, Wyatt Travis and Grant White; 3 great-grandchildren, Heidi Menard, Cohen Williams and Ella Menard; mother, Lynell Vines; sister, Karen McDaniel and husband Richard; brother, Earl Hyde; aunt, Cleora Hayden. Preceded in death by father, Carl Hyde; stepfather, Odies H. Vines; aunt, Nettie Loving; grandparents, Bryce and Emma Hyde. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, from 6:00 PM until 10:00 Pm, Wednesday, May 29, 2019, and from 8:00 AM until religious services at 10:00 AM Thursday, May 30, 2019. Services conducted by Bro. Larry Blades. Interment Hyde Cemetery, Roseland, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 28 to May 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.