Lynell Hyde White, a resident of Kentwood, LA, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at her home in Kentwood, LA. She was born August 8, 1949 in Amite, LA and was 69 years of age. She was a Godly woman that loved the Lord. She is survived by husband of 50 years, Richard White; 3 daughters, Pam Williams and husband, Ricky, Missy White and Jessie White and fiancé, Curtis Jones; 8 grandchildren, Kayla Williams, Cole Williams, Kasey Williams, Krissy Williams, Bryan Menard, Harley Menard, Wyatt Travis and Grant White; 3 great-grandchildren, Heidi Menard, Cohen Williams and Ella Menard; mother, Lynell Vines; sister, Karen McDaniel and husband Richard; brother, Earl Hyde; aunt, Cleora Hayden. Preceded in death by father, Carl Hyde; stepfather, Odies H. Vines; aunt, Nettie Loving; grandparents, Bryce and Emma Hyde. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, from 6:00 PM until 10:00 Pm, Wednesday, May 29, 2019, and from 8:00 AM until religious services at 10:00 AM Thursday, May 30, 2019. Services conducted by Bro. Larry Blades. Interment Hyde Cemetery, Roseland, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 28 to May 29, 2019