Lynette Gaye Watson, a native and resident of Lutcher. She transitioned from this life peacefully, with her sisters at her bedside, on Sunday May 24, 2020, 11:20 a.m., at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge, LA. Twin girls, Lynette and Glynette, were born to the parentage of Albert, Sr. and Glendoris Alexander Watson, on June 24, 1958, at St. James Parish Hospital in Lutcher. Lynette is loved and will be dearly missed by her adopted son, grandson and great-grandson, Vincent Shawn Franklin, Dexter McCoil, Sr. and Dexter McCoil, Jr.; loving sisters and brothers-in-law, Glynette and Tyrone Martin, Sr., and Ira and Randall Donald; brothers, Ivan Watson and Kenneth Watson; five nephews, three nieces; ten great-nephews and ten great-nieces; godchildren, Romey Manuel, Raynaud Joseph and Tyrone Martin, Jr.; devoted friends, Steven and Rona Duronslet, Daphne Woodly, Wanda Taylor, Danette Alleman, Nellie Gant and Craig Manuel and numerous cousins, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Albert, Jr. and Raymond Watson; A sister, Irma Jean Stevens; Maternal grandmother, Albetha Ursin; Paternal grandparents, Handy and Aldonia Washington Watson; Godparents, Roscoe and Virgie Watson Cooper and a nephew, Frederick Williams, Jr. A Walk-through Public Viewing will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Only, at King David Baptist Church, 2329 N. King Avenue, Lutcher. Masks Are Required. A Private Service, with Limited Family Members Only, will follow, Rev. Ferdinand Wallace, Jr., Officiating. Burial will be in private. No Repast. No Cell Phone or Picture-Taking Equipment Allowed. BRAZIER-WATSON FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS. Visit us at www.brazierwatson.com to sign our guest book.

Published in The Advocate from May 28 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Viewing
09:30 - 10:45 AM
King David Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brazier-Watson Funeral Home
623 Railroad Avenue
Donaldsonville, LA 70346
(225) 473-4252
