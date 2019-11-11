Lynn Arthur Landry, Sr., "PaPere", died on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. He was 68 years old and a resident of Slaughter. He was retired from Ethyl Corporation and Corrosion Materials. Lynn was veteran of the United States Marine Corps Reserve. Visitation will be at St. Isidore Catholic Church on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 from 9am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11am conducted by Fr. Frank Bass. Recitation of the Rosary will be at 10am. Burial will be in Azalea Rest Cemetery, Zachary. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Lisa Marie Nicosia Landry. Oldest son, Lynn Arthur Landry, Jr. and wife, Codi and their daughter, Lucille Mae A younger son, Landon Anthony Landry and girl friend, Ruth Slaybaugh. A sister, Alice Lobell and brother, Clayton A. Landry, Jr. and wife, Dale and a brother in law and sister in law, Gregory J. and Molly Nicosia. Lynn is preceded in death by his parents, Clayton A. Landry, Sr. and Rosemary Genre Landry. Pallbearers will be Lynn, Jr., Landon, Clayton, Bryan and Brent Landry and Greg Mallett. Honorary pallbearers will be Gregory Nicosia and Butch McLin. He is a wonderful shining example of a husband, father and grandfather. He was a gentle, easy going and hard working man and was loved and respected by his family and friends. The only thing that rivaled his love for his family and friends was his love for his LSU Fighting Tigers and making memories with family and friends at his camp in Grand Isle. Share sympathies condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019