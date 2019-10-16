Lynn Dufrene died at home on Oct. 3, 2019 at the age of 61 after a long battle with cancer. Services were on Saturday, Oct. 12 at The Cremation Society of The Carolinas, 2205 E. Millbrook Rd., Raleigh NC 27604. Lynn was the older of 3 boys born to Huey & Eloise Dufrene of Baton Rouge, La. Lynn was an LSU Graduate in Architecture, his career spanned 38 years. Lynn is survived by his wife, Michele Delong, parents, brother Patrick, nieces & nephew. He was preceded in death by his brother Allen (Sharon).
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2019