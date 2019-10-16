Lynn David Dufrene

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lynn David Dufrene.
Service Information
Cremation Society of the Carolinas
2205 E Millbrook Rd
Raleigh, NC
27604
(919)-571-3300
Obituary
Send Flowers

Lynn Dufrene died at home on Oct. 3, 2019 at the age of 61 after a long battle with cancer. Services were on Saturday, Oct. 12 at The Cremation Society of The Carolinas, 2205 E. Millbrook Rd., Raleigh NC 27604. Lynn was the older of 3 boys born to Huey & Eloise Dufrene of Baton Rouge, La. Lynn was an LSU Graduate in Architecture, his career spanned 38 years. Lynn is survived by his wife, Michele Delong, parents, brother Patrick, nieces & nephew. He was preceded in death by his brother Allen (Sharon).
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.