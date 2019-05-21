Lynn E. Kloss, a native of Baton Rouge and a resident of Denham Springs, he passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at the age of 57. He was born on September 22, 1961. He is preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Josephine Kloss; best friend and former wife, Jana W. Kloss. He is survived by his daughter, Lacey Kloss; his brother, Chester Kloss, Jr.; and three grandchildren: Kiley, Devonte, and Aubrey. Visitation will be at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd, on Thursday, May 23, 2019, from 5pm until 9pm, with a Memorial Service at 7pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Lynn's memory to .
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 21 to May 23, 2019