Lynn "Pops" Joseph Cambre, a resident and native of Baton Rouge, passed to Heaven to join his beloved wife, Sandra (nee Little) Cambre and his parents Joseph D. "JD" Cambre Jr. and Blanche "Kitty" (nee Carlos) Cambre on May 31, 2019 after a yearlong battle with cancer. He retired from the Louisiana National Guard and as a Lieutenant in the Baton Rouge City Police Dept. During the Vietnam War he served as a Corpsman stationed at Norfolk Naval Hospital in Portsmouth VA. He was born March 14, 1945 and was an avid artist, and golfer among many other things, and enjoyed cooking for his family and church before his illness. Lynn is survived by his children, Jori Page Cambre, Patrick Cambre, Cheryl L. DeVine-Holick (Andrew J Holick), Sharon J. DeVine, Jonathan Cambre (Frances Andrews Cambre), grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His brothers David Cambre (Susan Cambre), Gary Cambre (Molly Cambre), twin brother Glynn Cambre (Patsy Cambre), sister Jacinta "JC" Cambre Pierce (Buddy Pierce), and several Aunts and Uncles. Visitation on Friday, June 7, from 12 noon until service at 2 p.m. at Resthaven Funeral Home, with the celebration into Heaven by Rev. Jacob Douglas of Maranatha Fellowship Church of God where Lynn and Sandra were both faithful members. After the Graveside ceremony, please join the family at Maranatha Fellowship Church of God, Fellowship Hall, 1433 Sharp Lane, Baton Rouge, for fellowship and memories. Pallbearers will be sons Patrick Cambre and Jonathan Cambre, son-in-law Andrew "Andy" Holick, and grandsons Brannon Causey, Scott Poage and Hunter Cambre, Granddaughters Christian Causey and Leslie Trinkle. Honorary Pallbearers Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren are Tamara Cambre, Alexandra Trinkle Kizer (Dr. John O Kizer, III), Beverley Trinkle, DC1 Elizabeth "Beth" Cambre, Anna Cambre Peck (Layton Peck), Lilly Cambre, Christopher Goff, Madison Cambre, Michael Cambre, Matthew Holick, and Ieylah Anderson.