Lynn Joseph Landry
Lynn Joseph Landry, Jr., age 77, peacefully passed away after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease on Monday, July 6, 2020 in Port Allen, LA surrounded by his family. Lynn was born and raised in Baton Rouge and had a lifelong passion for horses, boarding and training many at his ranch Double L Acres. He was a resident of Erwinville prior to moving to Gardenview Assisted Living in Baton Rouge. He was a graduate of Baton Rouge High School and served his entire career as an electrician with Saia Electric in Baton Rouge. Lynn is survived by his daughters, Lauren Landry Vaughn and husband Dale, and Shelley Landry Fontenot and husband Brandon; grandchildren, Carol Lynn and Charles Patrick Fontenot. He is preceded in death by his wife, Jan Hills Landry, his parents, Lynn Joseph & Rita Cline Landry, Sr.; and sisters, Beverly L. Simoneaux and Shirley L. Chaney. Visitation will be held at Sharon Baptist Church in Port Allen on Thursday, July 9, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. until funeral service at 11:30 a.m., conducted by Pastor Shawn Ostoj. Interment will follow at Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Dale Vaughn, Brandon Fontenot, Rusty Simoneaux, Mike Sirchia and honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Turcotte and Leroy Guillory. The family would like to extend special thanks to the staffs at Gardenview Assisted Living in Baton Rouge and Hospice of Baton Rouge for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to McMains Children's Developmental Center at https://www.mcmainscdc.org/page/give. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 7 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
09:30 - 11:30 AM
Sharon Baptist Church
JUL
9
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Sharon Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Wilbert Service, Inc - Port Allen
440 S. Alexander
Port Allen, LA 70767
225-383-1850
1 entry
July 7, 2020
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
