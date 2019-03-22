Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lynn Marie Brennan. View Sign

Lynn Marie Brennan passed away on March 18, 2019 at the age of 57, surrounded by her family. She was born on July 12, 1961 and has been a resident of Metairie, Louisiana. Devoted daughter of Lincoln Brennan Sr. and Virgie Dufrene Brennan. Loving mother of Nicole Lato (Rory), Christina Davis (Eric), and Jennifer Beach. Lynn leaves her cherished memories with her grandchildren, Blaise, Austin, Kate, Molly, Andrew, and always had a special place in her heart for her niece Lisa Balga and her children Ashley and Katelyn. Also survived by her siblings Ann Pineau, Carol Ricau (Patrick), and Lincoln Brennan Jr. (Kerrin) and many relatives and friends. Lynn was a graduate from Riverdale High School and attended Tulane University. She was a member of the Elks Lodge #30 in Metairie. Lynn was known for her love of baking, her kind heart and her flair for life. She lived for her children and grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her Celebration of Life to be held on Sunday, March 24, 2019, 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., at the Elks Lodge #30 located at 2215 Cleary Ave., Metairie, La. 70001. Prayer and Memorial service will begin at 1:30pm. Interment will be private at a later date. Arrangements entrusted by Serenity Funeral Home. Lynn Marie Brennan passed away on March 18, 2019 at the age of 57, surrounded by her family. She was born on July 12, 1961 and has been a resident of Metairie, Louisiana. Devoted daughter of Lincoln Brennan Sr. and Virgie Dufrene Brennan. Loving mother of Nicole Lato (Rory), Christina Davis (Eric), and Jennifer Beach. Lynn leaves her cherished memories with her grandchildren, Blaise, Austin, Kate, Molly, Andrew, and always had a special place in her heart for her niece Lisa Balga and her children Ashley and Katelyn. Also survived by her siblings Ann Pineau, Carol Ricau (Patrick), and Lincoln Brennan Jr. (Kerrin) and many relatives and friends. Lynn was a graduate from Riverdale High School and attended Tulane University. She was a member of the Elks Lodge #30 in Metairie. Lynn was known for her love of baking, her kind heart and her flair for life. She lived for her children and grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her Celebration of Life to be held on Sunday, March 24, 2019, 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., at the Elks Lodge #30 located at 2215 Cleary Ave., Metairie, La. 70001. Prayer and Memorial service will begin at 1:30pm. Interment will be private at a later date. Arrangements entrusted by Serenity Funeral Home. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close