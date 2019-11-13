Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lynn William Posey Sr.. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Graveside service 2:00 PM Roselawn Cemetery Baton Rouge , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lynn William Posey, Sr. was born on April 3, 1930, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to Otis Warren, Sr. and Annie Bell Prescott (Sally) Posey. Lynn passed away at Carpenter House of Baton Rouge on November 11, 2019. He had been a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Lynn retired from Texaco as a Boilermaker. He enjoyed his work and made many, long lasting friendships during his career including Geneva Blackwell, Joann James, and Patrick Dungan. Lynn dearly loved his family and was always willing to help those in need. Lynn led a full and happy life, where he especially enjoyed gardening, watching TV westerns and spending time with his late wife, children, and grandchildren. Those memories will always be cherished by his loved ones. Lynn is survived by his daughter, Susan Posey of Baton Rouge; his sons, Chris Posey and his wife Charlotte of Gonzales; Mike Posey and his wife Sherry of Central; his grand-daughter Jennifer Posey and her mother Lillian Posey of Livingston; his grandsons, Joshua Tan and Marcus Posey of Baton Rouge, Jon Posey of Ethel, Steven Posey of Slaughter; Michael James Posey of Diboll; sister, Margaret Lowry of Central; brother, Don Posey of Denham Springs; and a number of nieces and nephews. Lynn W. Posey, Sr. was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Clarice Cothren Posey; his parents, Otis Warren, Sr. and Annie Bell Prescott (Sally) Posey; his sister Hazel Posey Roussel; his brothers Milford R. Posey, and Otis Warren Posey, Jr.; his son Lynn W. 'Billy' Posey, Jr.; his grandson Bryan Posey. Lynn's graveside service and burial will be at Roselawn Cemetery, Baton Rouge on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Services will be conducted by Billy Minyard. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019

