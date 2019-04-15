Lynne Escoe Richardson was born February 4, 1940, in Pleasant Hill, LA, and died April 8, 2019, in Baton Rouge, LA. Following graduation from Terrebonne High School in Houma, LA, she attended Nicholls State University, where she was a member of Alpha Psi Omega, National Theater Fraternity. After transferring to Louisiana Tech University, she obtained Bachelor's and Master's degrees. She was a member of Alpha Chi Omega and Phi Beta, a national professional fraternal organization dedicated to promoting creative and performing arts. Upon graduation, she taught English at LaGrange High in Lake Charles, speech at Baker High and English at Louisiana Tech. She later became a real estate broker and owned Richardson Real Estate in Ruston. Following the death of her husband, she moved from Baton Rouge to Morristown, TN, to live with her daughter and her family. She was a member of First United Methodist Church. Last year she returned to Louisiana and enjoyed living at Lake Sherwood Village in Baton Rouge, where she was Queen of the Mardi Gras in 2019 and enjoyed many activities with new friends. She was a member of Broadmoor United Methodist Church in Baton Rouge. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Houston Richardson; her daughter, Laura Claire Richardson, and her parents, Lytt Mayhon Escoe and Sybil Litton Escoe. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Alicia Richardson McCampbell; son-in-law, John Thomas McCampbell, granddaughter, Mary Catherine McCampbell, all of Morristown, TN, and numerous family members and friends. A graveside memorial service will be held at a later date at Greenwood Cemetery in Ruston, LA. Memorials may be made to a local Humane Society or animal rescue group. She had a love for all animals, especially cats.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019