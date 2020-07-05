1/1
Lynne Stanley Hood
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lynne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lynne Stanley Hood of New Orleans passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at the age of 88. Lynne was born in Tyler, Texas on December 1, 1931 to James O. Stanley and Mamie Buckingham Stanley. She attended Tyler High School where she met the love of her life, F. Wilson Hood. They were married in 1950. Their marriage, which, lasted 68 years, set an example of love and devotion for all who knew them. They moved to New Orleans in 1961, where they raised their five children. Lynne was a co-founder of a small charity called the United Churches of Algiers, which, over the years and with the support of local churches, provided emergency funds for people in need. Lynne was the organist at Westside Christian Church where church members became family and life long friends. She was lovingly referred to as Ma Hood by many children in the neighborhood, some of whom considered her a second mother, and the nickname has lived on for many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lynne will be remembered for her loving devotion to family, and church, her love of music and dancing, her generosity, compassion and her joie de vivre. Lynne is survived by her four daughters, Rebecca Freedman (Allen), Melissa Ryan, Cynthia Reseigh (JR), Carrie Hood (Kerry Grombacher), daughter-in-law, Marianne Bruder Hood, her brother James O. Stanley, Jr., brother Jon Stanley, (Kay) and sister Ginny Stanley Turner (Bob), her 10 grandchildren, Jonah Freedman, Aaron Freedman, Kristin Provencher, Tyler Hood, Matson Hood, John Ryan, Danny Ryan, Colleen Ryan, Jacqueline Blair, Justin Blair and 11 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband F. Wilson Hood, and her son, Timothy Allen Hood. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra, 2533 Columbus Street #202, New Orleans, LA, 70119 or to the First Christian Church of Greater New Orleans, 8121 Airline Dr., Metairie, LA, 70003. Expressions of love and sympathy may be placed and viewed online at www.Tharpsontheimerfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jul. 5 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tharp-Sontheimer-Tharp Funeral Home
1600 N. Causeway Blvd
Metairie, LA 70001
(504) 835-2341
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved