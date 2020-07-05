Lynne Stanley Hood of New Orleans passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at the age of 88. Lynne was born in Tyler, Texas on December 1, 1931 to James O. Stanley and Mamie Buckingham Stanley. She attended Tyler High School where she met the love of her life, F. Wilson Hood. They were married in 1950. Their marriage, which, lasted 68 years, set an example of love and devotion for all who knew them. They moved to New Orleans in 1961, where they raised their five children. Lynne was a co-founder of a small charity called the United Churches of Algiers, which, over the years and with the support of local churches, provided emergency funds for people in need. Lynne was the organist at Westside Christian Church where church members became family and life long friends. She was lovingly referred to as Ma Hood by many children in the neighborhood, some of whom considered her a second mother, and the nickname has lived on for many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lynne will be remembered for her loving devotion to family, and church, her love of music and dancing, her generosity, compassion and her joie de vivre. Lynne is survived by her four daughters, Rebecca Freedman (Allen), Melissa Ryan, Cynthia Reseigh (JR), Carrie Hood (Kerry Grombacher), daughter-in-law, Marianne Bruder Hood, her brother James O. Stanley, Jr., brother Jon Stanley, (Kay) and sister Ginny Stanley Turner (Bob), her 10 grandchildren, Jonah Freedman, Aaron Freedman, Kristin Provencher, Tyler Hood, Matson Hood, John Ryan, Danny Ryan, Colleen Ryan, Jacqueline Blair, Justin Blair and 11 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband F. Wilson Hood, and her son, Timothy Allen Hood. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra, 2533 Columbus Street #202, New Orleans, LA, 70119 or to the First Christian Church of Greater New Orleans, 8121 Airline Dr., Metairie, LA, 70003. Expressions of love and sympathy may be placed and viewed online at www.Tharpsontheimerfh.com.