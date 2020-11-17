She is more precious than rubies; nothing you desire can compare with her. Long life is in her right hand; in her left hand are riches and honor. Her ways are pleasant ways, and all her paths are peace. She is a tree of life to those who take hold of her; those who hold her fast will be blessed. Proverbs 3:15-18. Saturday, November 14, 2020, the world's lost was heaven's gain. Lynois Sheets LeBeau left the arms of her faithful husband of 63 years, Elton (Pap) LeBeau, and went into the arms of our Father. Together they built a family which included 5 children; Elton (Debbie)(Shannon, Jonathan), Carla Waggenspack (Robert)(Adam, Brian, Cathy, Derek, Emily), Anita Armand (Rachael, Jessica, Rebecca, John), Mary LeBeau Hamilton (Courtney, David, Elaine, Daniell), Glenda Solar Squyres (Ron)(Jarrod, Morgan, Rebecca, Brooke, Britany), 30 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. She loved her sisters, Donna Fairchild (Jimmy) and Judy Hunt. Lynois was born October 24, 1939 in St. Amant, LA where she remained her entire life. She met Pap at the young age of 17. The two fell in love and married six weeks later. Their marriage was a true testament of love and commitment, and we feel blessed to have witnessed the love they shared. A love that only gained strength through the years. She devoted her life to God, her family, and her friends. She especially loved being a wife, mother, and grandmother. She had a special way of making even a friend feel as though they were family. Her heart only knew one way to love, unconditionally. She made the world a much better place. She was preceded in death by her son, Elton L. LeBeau Jr; father, AJ Sheets; mother, Annie Pervis Sheets; stepmother, Bessie Sheets; sister, Anna Marie Sheets; brothers, Robert, Gerald, and Randy Sheets. A private service will be held to celebrate her life on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 1:00 at Holy Rosary Church, St. Amant, followed by a private burial at Lake Chapel Cemetery. The family would like to thank Pinnacle Home Health and Hospice, especially Chris and Brittany, as well as Dr. John Knapp for their wonderful care. In lieu of flowers, family and friends that prefer to give a memorial gift may do, those gifts received will be used by the family to honor her life and memory. To give a gift, please visit https://www.ilof.com/st-amant/lynois-sheets-lebeau.
Arrangements with Church Funeral Services.