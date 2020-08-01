Lynwood Joseph Hernandez, Jr., better known as LJ, was taken from his home here on earth to his new home in heaven late Sunday night July 19, 2020, at the age of 64. LJ was born on Aug. 8, 1955 in Baton Rouge, where he was a native of Kentwood, LA. It would be there he would grow up on his family's dairy farm, and graduate high school from Spring Creek High School. After graduating high school, LJ would leave his love for the dairy industry and pursue a career in the construction field as a pipefitter where he worked with numerous, different contractors over the years. LJ was a loving father to his 3 children, and 3 grandchildren, who all he is survived by, (son and grandson) Justin Hernandez of Kentwood, and Brayden Hernandez of Independence, (daughter) Heather Weyant and husband Steven, (granddaughter and grandson) Ariella and Weston of Tampa Fl, (son) Jacob Hernandez of Virginia Beach, VA. He is also survived by his half sister, Fran Lewis Pennington and husband Darrel, and many nieces and nephews. LJ was preceded in death by his parents, (mother) Selma Ellen Stockstill Lewis husband Woody, (father) Linwood J. Hernandez, Sr. (Lin) wife Katherine, and his (sister) Larkel Corville. LJ loved being in one of his two favorite places when he had the opportunity, one being Grand Isle catching speckled trout, and crabbing on the beach with his family, and two, being perched up in a deer stand on his ole home place in kentwood. Though LJ's life here on earth was short, the memories made with his family will be with them for an eternity. "Come to me, all who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light." Matthew 11:28-30.

