Lyric Brayden Crenshaw entered into eternal rest on July 12, 2019 at the age of 8. Lyric was a 4th grade student at GEO Prep Academy. Survived by his loving and devoted mother, Averiel Crenshaw; grandparents, Richard & Ingrid (Crenshaw)Thomas, Vernon Kelly, Ernest Ray and Doug & Elaine Schultz; a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, July 19, 2019 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation continues Saturday, July 20, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Church of Life Fellowship, 6066 Evangeline St., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Steven Beckham, officiating. Interment First Mount Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery, St. Gabriel, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 18 to July 20, 2019