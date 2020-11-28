Pastor M. Corey Freeman, entered into eternal rest on Friday, November 13, 2020 at the age of 41. He is survived by his loving wife, Christiana Freeman; Children, Darrien Clark and Sydni Thigpen; Two Grandchildren, Reign and Radyn Clark; Loving Mother, Franzeta Freeman; Two Sisters, Sylvia Freeman of Houston, TX and Roslyn Steward (Detrick) of Geismar, LA; One Brother Darren Freeman (Lynn) of Houston TX; God Parents, Roger and Dianne Ellis, Donna Horton; Godson Jashtan Brown; A host of other close relatives and friends.Corey was preceded in death by his Father Richard Freeman, Sr; Brother, Richard Freeman, Jr; Father in law, Emile Clark; God Father Winn Self; God Brother, Markell Legarde; Nanny, Patricia Wessinger, a host of aunts and uncles. Visitation Monday, November 30, 2020 at 9 am-12 pm at Community Bible Baptist Church:1729 Monte Sano Ave Baton Rouge, LA. 70807 There will be a special presentation beginning at 11:00 am. Arrangements entrusted to Winnfield Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store