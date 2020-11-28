1/1
Pastor M. Corey Freeman
Pastor M. Corey Freeman, entered into eternal rest on Friday, November 13, 2020 at the age of 41. He is survived by his loving wife, Christiana Freeman; Children, Darrien Clark and Sydni Thigpen; Two Grandchildren, Reign and Radyn Clark; Loving Mother, Franzeta Freeman; Two Sisters, Sylvia Freeman of Houston, TX and Roslyn Steward (Detrick) of Geismar, LA; One Brother Darren Freeman (Lynn) of Houston TX; God Parents, Roger and Dianne Ellis, Donna Horton; Godson Jashtan Brown; A host of other close relatives and friends.Corey was preceded in death by his Father Richard Freeman, Sr; Brother, Richard Freeman, Jr; Father in law, Emile Clark; God Father Winn Self; God Brother, Markell Legarde; Nanny, Patricia Wessinger, a host of aunts and uncles. Visitation Monday, November 30, 2020 at 9 am-12 pm at Community Bible Baptist Church:1729 Monte Sano Ave Baton Rouge, LA. 70807 There will be a special presentation beginning at 11:00 am. Arrangements entrusted to Winnfield Funeral Home.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Visitation
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Community Bible Baptist Church
NOV
30
Service
11:00 AM
Community Bible Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge
7221 Plank Rd
Baton Rouge, LA 70811
(225) 357-2675
