Mabel A. Stanley a native of Baker, LA died July 1, 2019 in Baton Rouge, LA, she was 98. She spent her whole life helping others by unselfishly giving her time money, crafts or by giving what she had that she could share. She made quilts, potholders, table-runners, clothes & much more. Her generosity spanned many continents & most of the United States. They were sent to friends, family, even people she had never meet. One of her favorites were the children in St. Judes Hospital & she sent many small quilts to many children there. She's left a hole in many people's life. Preceded in death by her husband, Chester W Stanley, three children Albert Wendol, Syble Boyd, Joyce Hendry & mother Nelia Allen. Survived by son, Roger Stanley & his wife Bobbie, daughter Ellen Miller & her husband, Matt, grandchildren & great grandchildren. Graveside services will be held Friday July 5th at 10 AM at Hillcrest Cemetery in Baker. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Hospice of BR, 3600 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge LA 70806 or on their website www.hospicebr.org.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 2 to July 5, 2019