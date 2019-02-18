Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mabel Collette. View Sign

Mabel Mae Collette returned to her heavenly home on February 16, 2019, after living with colon cancer for 9 years. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God supported her in her struggle and ultimately gave her peace. Mabel was born to the late Felicien and Mabel Guerin, in Rougon, La. She was a devoted member of St. George Catholic Church. Mabel was blessed with a loving family and numerous friends. She enjoyed 42 years with her husband Sam Collette. She also took pride in raising her two granddaughters, Jessica and Jerrica, with patience, discipline and humility. From the very beginning, she was dedicated to her work in Industrial Outside Sales. She then went on to own an oil and gas business with her husband, which they ran successfully for 24 years. Mabel was kind and soft-spoken, and always made time for her love ones. She is dearly missed by so many of her friends and family members, who now celebrate the fact that she is at peace with her creator. Mabel is survived by her husband, Sam Collette; two sisters Bonnie Bonaventure and spouse Gary and Catherine McDaniel; her children Billy Jordan and Debbie Watson; her grandchildren Jessica Janes and spouse Jeremy Janes, Michael Jordan, and Jerrica Watson; her two great grandsons Carter Moreau and Carson Janes; As well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents, Mabel and Felicien Guerin. Her brother in law Marshal McDaniel and great niece Courtlyn Bonaventure. Visitation for Mabel will be held at Green Oaks funeral home Tuesday February 19, 2019, from 5-9pm. On Wednesday there will be a visitation at St. George Catholic Church from 11:30-12:30pm with Mass to follow. A reception with be held at the Kyle's home following the burial.

