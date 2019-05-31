Mabell Gill, 95, of Baton Rouge passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019 in Baton Rouge. Mrs. Gill retired from the Insurance Rating Commission for the State of Louisiana. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dallas Gill and two sisters, Melvin Borsky and Helen Sibley. She is survived by her two children, Norma Jean Kent (John) and Cecil Gill; three grandchildren, Dr. Michael S. Conners III, Michael Gill and Shane Gill; step-grandson, John E. Kent III; seven great-grandchildren, Katie Elizabeth Conners, Sophie Anne Conners, Phoebe Jean Conners, Dylan Gill, Stormie Gill, Nicholas Gill and Tyson Gill; and numerous other family members. Services will be at 10:00am Monday, June 3, 2019 at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70815 with visitation from 8:30am to service time at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 31 to June 3, 2019