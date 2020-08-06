1/1
Mable Collins
1942 - 2020
Mable Collins: Alpha July 11, 1942 Omega July 27, 2020. Mable Collins, the oldest of five, departed this life to a better home on July 27th, at the Crossings at Clarity House. She was a retired employee of AT&T and Cox Communications. The Matriarch of the family that loved unconditionally. She leaves to mourn her son Attorney Carlton Parhms (Ivy); Two Sisters Rosa Thomas and Rev. Dorritha Cole; Brothers Prophet Alvin J. Franklin (Mary) and Rev Michael W, Collins (Treneda); Grandchildren Dr. Carrington L. Simpson, Quinton L. Parhms, Adam L. Parhms, Chelsea O. Parhms and Skylar C. Parhms and a great-grandchild Jace Parhms. A host of nieces and Nephews and other family members. Preceded in Death by her Mother Viola Franklin Collins and Grandmother Lillie Lewis-Franklin. Wilson-Woodale Funeral Home in Charge of the services. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Family will have a private ceremony on Saturday August 8th at 10am.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Service
10:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home
1553 Wooddale Blvd.
Baton Rouge, LA 70806
225-927-1640
