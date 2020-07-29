"I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: And not to me only, but unto all them also that love His appearing." II Timothy 4:7-8. Sister Mable Elam Williams, at the precious age of 90, on Friday, July 24, 2020, 4:50 A.M., accompanied by the Angels of the Lord, was called from labor unto her reward to her heavenly home. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to Celebrate A Life Well Lived on Friday, July 31, 2020, 11:00AM at Greater St Mary Baptist Church, 58820 WW Harleaux Street, Plaquemine, LA with Pastor Geoffrey O Sykes, officiating. Visitations: Thursday, July 30, 2020 5PM-8PM at Professional Funeral Services, Inc, 1151 Louisiana Avenue, Port Allen, LA; and Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Church from 8AM until the hour of service. She is preceded in death by her parents, McKinley and Idell Elam; husband, Felix Williams, Sr.; companion, Roger Dorsey; 1 daughter, Constance W. Lights; 2 sons, McKinley and Benny Ray Williams; 2 great-grandchildren, Roland Jr and Jeremy Carcisse; 3 sisters, Mary Elam, Velma Drear and Estelle Williams; 2 brothers, Benjamin Elam and McKinley Elam, Jr.; brother-in-law, Hosey Drear; sister-in-law, Lillian Elam; nephew, Joseph Wilson Jr.; an aunt and uncle, Junius and Joann Campbell; daughter in-law, Ruby Lee Williams and son in-law, Terry M Bierria. Sis. Mable leaves to cherish her memory 9 children, Frank Williams, Sr., Plaquemine, LA, Patricia Bierria, Charles (Cynthia) Williams, New Orleans, LA, Rev. Roy (Zerita) Williams, San Antonio, Texas, Sherman Williams, Julia (Nathaniel) Saylor, Ronald Williams, Valerie (Roland) Christophe, Terry (Reginald) Pugh, Plaquemine, LA.; 1 son-in-law, Daryl Lights; 1 sister-in-law, Augustine Jordon; a niece who was more like a daughter, Mary A. Bynum; 2 adopted daughters, Johnnie K. Haymond whom she helped rear and Renee Patterson; surrogate daughter/friend, Dora Dupuy, 33 grandchildren, 74 great grandchildren, 23 great great grandchildren; friends, Jackie Chatman and Jackie Pierre, other family and friends. LIVE RESPONSIBLY, LOVE UNSELFISHLY, WEAR YOUR MASKS!!!! Services Entrusted to the Caring Staff of: Professional Funeral Services, Inc. "Celebrating Life" 1151 Louisiana Avenue, Port Allen, LA 70767. 225-383-2001.

