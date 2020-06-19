Mable Falcon Garrett, 90, passed away peacefully at her daughter's home in Baton Rouge on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2011. She was born June 19, 1920, in Fannett, Texas, and was a resident of Nederland, Texas, before moving to Baton Rouge. She was preceded in death and laid to rest beside her husband, George J. Garrett, in Memory Gardens, Nederland, on Saturday, Feb. 12. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Octave and Celina Robin Falcon; four sisters and four brothers. Our Mother was a "mover and a shaker," very outspoken, fiery and feisty, full of fun and loved by everyone she knew. She was very proud to be first cousin to Joe Falcon, who recorded the first Cajun song entitled "AIons a' Lafayette" in 1928, which she sang almost daily. She is survived by daughters, Celina Bonfanti and husband Dominic, of Baton Rouge, and Lona Griffith and husband David, of Grand Prairie, Texas; son, George Garrett Jr. and wife Jeri, of Humble, Texas; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Mom was a caregiver to many relatives and friends throughout her lifetime and it was a privilege to be her caregiver in the final journey of her life. Our family would like to extend special thanks to Lakeview Home Care and to Clarity Hospice for the compassion given at a most needed time. A most heartfelt thank you to everyone at Charlie's Place for the love, patience and caring given to Mom, and a special thanks for entertaining and allowing her to entertain; and to Alzheimer's Services of the Capital Area for the guidance and support given to our family. She loved all of you. We miss our Mom. Happy Birthday, Mamma. Happy Father's Day, Daddy.



