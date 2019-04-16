Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mable Jean Thomas Guntz. View Sign

Mable Jean Thomas Guntz, a resident of Baton Rouge and native of Denham Springs, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the age of 79. Mrs. Guntz was a retired educator and athletic coach who taught for over 30 years in the Livingston Parish School System including making history integrating the Denham Springs High School faculty during the 1969-1970 school year. She was a graduate of West Livingston High School in Denham Springs and Southern University A&M College earning a B.S. in Physical Education and a M.Ed in Secondary Education. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 51 years, Milburn Guntz, sister Johnny Mae Jackson, daughter Maya Lucille Guntz, four grandchildren (McKinlee Jean Flowers, Madison Jai Flowers, Mason James Flowers, and Roman Bates V), and a host of other relatives and friends. A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Homes in Denham Springs, LA at 12:00p.m. Interment will be at the Louisiana National Cemetery at Port Hudson. Arrangements entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, Denham Springs. Mable Jean Thomas Guntz, a resident of Baton Rouge and native of Denham Springs, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the age of 79. Mrs. Guntz was a retired educator and athletic coach who taught for over 30 years in the Livingston Parish School System including making history integrating the Denham Springs High School faculty during the 1969-1970 school year. She was a graduate of West Livingston High School in Denham Springs and Southern University A&M College earning a B.S. in Physical Education and a M.Ed in Secondary Education. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 51 years, Milburn Guntz, sister Johnny Mae Jackson, daughter Maya Lucille Guntz, four grandchildren (McKinlee Jean Flowers, Madison Jai Flowers, Mason James Flowers, and Roman Bates V), and a host of other relatives and friends. A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Homes in Denham Springs, LA at 12:00p.m. Interment will be at the Louisiana National Cemetery at Port Hudson. Arrangements entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, Denham Springs. Funeral Home MJR Friendly Services Funeral

7803 Florida Blvd

Denham Springs , LA 70726

(225) 665-8002 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close