Mrs. Mable Jones Washington, 80, a native and lifelong resident of White Castle, LA was called to her eternal home on Sunday, May 10, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memories, one daughter, Patricia (Donald) Lewis, White Castle, LA, three sons; William (Ava) Washington III, Plaquemine, LA, Gregory (Dolly) Washington, Addis, LA, and Vernon Washington, White Castle, LA., 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 2 great, great-grandchildren, whom she delightfully loved, a sister, Oralee (William) Kelly, Donaldsonville, LA, an aunt, Janie Franklin, Metairie, LA., and a sister-in-law, Geraldine Brown, Baton Rouge, LA., a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Viewing held on Saturday, May 16, 2020, from 9:30 am-10:30 am at Demby & Sons Funeral Home, Inc., 900 Magnolia Street, Donaldsonville, LA. Interment following at 11:00 am Mount Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, White Castle, LA. Please visit www.dembyandson.com to sign the guestbook.
Published in The Advocate from May 14 to May 15, 2020.