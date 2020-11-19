1/1
Mable Mae Broussard Hemba
1924 - 2020
Mable Mae Broussard Hemba, a native of Prairieville, LA, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at the age of 96. She was born on January 16, 1924, in Hobart, LA. She will forever be remembered as a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She was a devout member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Gonzales, LA. She is survived by two daughters, Gail Seitz (Don Jay) and Kathy Hayden (G.T.); brother, Ray Broussard; grandchildren, Don Seitz Jr. (Jeri Ann), Alicia Beiriger (Jason), and Courtney Sheets (Cody); and great grandchildren, Kirstin, Sommer, Ali, Cailyn, and Cooper. Preceded in death by her parents, John and Hester Broussard; husbands, L.W. Broussard, and Harvey Hemba; and siblings. Visiting on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Broussard Family Cemetery, in Prairieville, LA, at 1:30 p.m. with a graveside service at 2:00 p.m. conducted by Pastor Daniel Hoover. Family sends special thanks to Compassus Hospice for the special care given and for Carol Shirey. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be sent to the Gonzales Seventh Day Adventist Church in memory of Mable Hemba. Arrangements under the care of Ascension Funeral Home. Please visit the online guestbook at www.ascensionfuneral.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
01:30 PM
Broussard Family Cemetery
NOV
20
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Broussard Family Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ascension Funeral Home
426 West New River Street
Gonzales, LA 70737
(225) 647-8463
