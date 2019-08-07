Mable Nicole Lee (Nicole), a native of Jackson, La and a resident of Baton Rouge, La., passed away on July 30, 2019 at the age of 36. (Nicole) attended Jackson High School where she served as 2001 class president and an Alumna of Southern University Baton Rouge. She enjoyed helping others and spending time with her family. She had a special way with people and the ability to calm and lift their spirits just with a smile or her unique laugh. She is survived by her mother, Janice Lee; sisters, Alexis and Brittany Lee-Tillery; aunts, Magieline McClain, Clementine Lee and Jacqueline Lee Ruffin; uncles, Aubrey Lee, Walter-Ray, Archie Lee, and John F. Lee; One Godbrother Lionell Matthews. She is preceded in death by her grandmother, Mable J. Lee; and uncle Jerry Lee. Services will be held at Union Baptist Church 4624 Old Slaughter Rd Zachary, Louisiana 70791. Saturday, August 10, 2019. Viewing begins at 10:00 a.m., funeral services immediately following at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements by Rhodes Funeral Home Baton Rouge, La. All floral arrangements forwarded day of services beginning 9:00 a.m. Saturday August 10, 2019 to Union Baptist Church 4624 Old Slaughter Rd Zachary, Louisiana 70791.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 7 to Aug. 10, 2019