Service Information
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA
70390
(985)-369-7231
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Williams & Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Word of Life Christian Center
Darrow, LA
View Map
Obituary
Mable R. Johnson departed this life on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Ochsner Foundation in New Orleans, LA. She was 61, a native of Napoleonville, LA and a resident of Labadieville, LA. Visitation on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, Napoleonville, LA from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Religious Services on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Word of Life Christian Center in Darrow, LA beginning at 11:00 am. Burial in St. John Baptist Church Cemetery in Napoleonville, LA. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 985 369-7231. To sign guestbook or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 19 to Sept. 21, 2019
