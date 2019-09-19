Mable R. Johnson departed this life on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Ochsner Foundation in New Orleans, LA. She was 61, a native of Napoleonville, LA and a resident of Labadieville, LA. Visitation on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, Napoleonville, LA from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Religious Services on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Word of Life Christian Center in Darrow, LA beginning at 11:00 am. Burial in St. John Baptist Church Cemetery in Napoleonville, LA. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 985 369-7231. To sign guestbook or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 19 to Sept. 21, 2019