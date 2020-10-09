Mable Ruth Cates Moses was born on September 27, 1921 in Greenwood, MS, and reared by Lottie Cates and Gayden Sullivan. Mrs. Moses peacefully entered into eternal life on October 5, 2020 surrounded by family. She had one sibling, Anthony "Bully" Andrews, who preceded her in death. In her early childhood years, she resided in Summit, MS, with her foster mother, Lucy Austin Bowsky. She was married to the late Earl D. Moses, Sr. for over 50 years, a fruitful union to which ten children were born. She partnered with her husband in managing Moses Shoe Repair in McComb, MS for 54 years. She practiced cosmetology in her early years, but one of her proudest accomplishments was receiving her GED and college credits at the age of 50. She then became a teacher's aide at Westbrook Elementary School for several years. Mrs. Moses accepted Jesus Christ to be the Lord of her life at an early age. She was a devoted member of Bethel A.M.E. Church, where she continued to mature in her Christian walk. Mrs. Moses remained a faithful servant to the Lord all of her life, even during her most challenging trials of first surviving breast cancer, while still raising her youngest children, and later the loss of four beloved sons. She treasured her children embracing their distinct personalities and celebrating their many accomplishments in sport, education and military service. Mrs. Moses was duly honored as "Mother of the Year" by the Enterprise Journal. Mrs. Moses leaves precious memories in the hearts of her loved ones daughters, Lyndia M. Williams (J.B.), Marlyn Moses both of Baton Rouge, LA, Felicia Moses Collins (Les) of Houston, TX; sons, Earl Moses, Jr., Ronald Moses (Tara) both of McComb, MS, Bruce Moses of Washington, D.C.; grandchildren Raymond Mims (Kim), Katrina Moses, Damion Moses (Tina), Kimberly Elbert O'Neal, Elliott Elbert, Noah Knox, Brooklyn Moses, McKenzie Moses, and other adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, husband, and sons Melvin, Clifford, Jeffrey, and Keith. The Moses Family appreciates your expressions of comfort given to us during our season of grief. We extend gratitude and the love of God toward each one of you. Special expressions of gratitude to those special caretakers and supporters at PACE, Ollie Steele Burden Manor, Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, and St. Joseph Carpenter House. A public visitation will be held on Sunday, October 11, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Cook's Enterprise Funeral Home, 4080 Highway 51 South, McComb, MS. A private service will be held on Monday, October 12. In Mrs. Moses' memory, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
(act.alz.org
) or the McComb Animal Shelter, 125 East Michigan Ave., McComb, MS 39648.