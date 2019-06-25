Mable Washington McCray entered into eternal rest at her residence in Zachary, Louisiana on Sunday, June 23, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was a 91-year-old native of Zachary. Visitation at Miller & Daughter Mortuary, Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 6-8 pm; visitation resumes at Redwood B.C., Zachary, on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 9:00 am until service at 11:00 am conducted by Pastor Dale W. Flowers; interment at Southern Memorial Gardens. Survivors include her devoted children, Rethola Smart, Lawrence McCray Jr. (Helen), Margaret Williams, Ougrett Brumfield and Martha Carter; 11 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; sister, JoAnna Hunter; host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends; preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence McCray Sr.; daughter, Shirley McCray; and four sisters.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 25 to June 28, 2019