Mable Young passed away at her residence in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Sunday, July 5, 2020. She was a 92 year old native of Deerford, Louisiana. Viewing at Miller & Daughter Mortuary, Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 9:00 am until 10:45 am. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, an invitation only service conducted by Brother Derek Hollins will be FB live-streamed via Miller and Daughter Mortuary's page at 11:00 am. Interment at Southern Memorial Gardens. Survivors include her children, Isaac Hughes (Anna), Willie Jr., Clark (Stephanie), Joseph (Dinah), Jimmie (Delores) and Samuel Young; Linda Johnson (Terry), Joyce Bates (Ronald) and Lorraine Turner (Terry); 37 grandchildren; 60 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends; preceded in death by her husband, Willie Young, Sr., three sons, parents and six siblings.

