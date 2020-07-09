1/1
Mable Young
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mable's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mable Young passed away at her residence in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Sunday, July 5, 2020. She was a 92 year old native of Deerford, Louisiana. Viewing at Miller & Daughter Mortuary, Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 9:00 am until 10:45 am. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, an invitation only service conducted by Brother Derek Hollins will be FB live-streamed via Miller and Daughter Mortuary's page at 11:00 am. Interment at Southern Memorial Gardens. Survivors include her children, Isaac Hughes (Anna), Willie Jr., Clark (Stephanie), Joseph (Dinah), Jimmie (Delores) and Samuel Young; Linda Johnson (Terry), Joyce Bates (Ronald) and Lorraine Turner (Terry); 37 grandchildren; 60 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends; preceded in death by her husband, Willie Young, Sr., three sons, parents and six siblings.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-3802
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved