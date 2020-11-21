God called home Mabyn Tucker Schutzman native of Deerford, La. and resident of Baton Rouge. She passed away on Thursday November 19, 2020 the age of 94. Born January 14, 1926 to Annie and Charles J. Tucker, she was preceded in death by her husband Calvin Lee Schutzman, her brothers Charles "Dutch" Tucker, Robert J. Tucker, and Connolly Tucker. She is survived by her daughter Lynette and husband Victor Strader of Eatonton, Georgia, two sons, Lyle Schutzman of Baton Rouge and Lendel and wife Martha Schutzman of Ruston, Louisiana. Known as "Mama M" she is survived by 8 grandchildren, Season and husband Derek Hudson of Eatonton, Ga., Whitney and Tommy Farnell of Valley, Al., Shelby and husband Thomas Wright of Birmingham, Al., Connor and wife Tricia Schutzman of Franklin, Tn., Caelen Schutzman of the Republic of Singapore, Kirby and husband Garrett Best of Ruston, La., Petty Officer First Class Kane Schutzman of Virginia Beach, Va., Kendel and wife Taylor Schutzman of Calhoun, La., and 12 great-grandchildren. Mabyn was a charter member of Broadmoor Baptist Church and a lifelong resident of East Baton Rouge Parish with a 40-year career at Standard Oil/ Exxon where she retired in 1986. Known by her friends as "Ms. Mab", she was an avid sports fan and loyal to the LSU Tigers and Saints for many years and always listened or watched when not in attendance. Mabyn enjoyed searching for or sometimes creating that uniquely special gift, long trips to the grocery store reading many labels on the aisles, planting flower beds, trips to Florida with family members, casino trips, blowing leaves off the roof, enjoying small bottles of coke, walks and bike rides in the neighborhood, eclectic taste in furniture and simply sitting on her bench in her yard taking an occasional nap. She will be remembered as a loving, kind and generous person with a spirit that always made one laugh. Special acknowledgements to the Baton Rouge Clinic, OLOL Hospital, and Home Instead of Baton Rouge. A heartfelt gratitude to her special caregiver Mrs. Bertha Poland and support caregiver Hollee Parden for their superior care, gracious love and support through her illness and difficult times. Serving pallbearers will be Lyle Schutzman, Lendel Schutzman, Connor Schutzman, Kendel Schutzman, Charlie Spedale, and Mark Spano. Honorary pallbearers are Caelen Schutzman, Kane Schutzman, Garret Best, Victor Strader, and Tim Chadick. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Memorial Park at 9595 Florida Blvd. Monday November 23, 2020 from 4:30 pm – 7:00 pm and Tuesday November 24, 2020 from 10:00 am – 12:00 noon. Services and burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Services of the Capital Area or your favorite charity
.