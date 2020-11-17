1/
Rev. Mack Charles Hurst
1940 - 2020
Rev. Mack Charles Hurst transitioned peacefully to his eternal home on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at the age of 80. Rev. Hurst was born on July 29, 1940 in Greensburg, Louisiana. He was a retired pastor of the African Methodist Episcopal Church. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 46 years, Brenda Garrett Hurst; seven children, Sharon Brown (Earl), Myron Hurst, LaCynthia Hurst, Nicole Mitchell (Harry), Eric Hurst, Sr., Bettina Marble (Robert) and Aimee Anderson (Derek); ten siblings,19 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. A public Drive-Through Viewing will be held from 3:00 pm– 8:00 pm, Wednesday, November 18, 2020. A public Walk-Through viewing will be 8:00am – 10:00 am, Thursday, November 19, 2020 at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home 87 Paddio Johnson Lane hwy 1042 Greensburg, La 70441 a private funeral service at 11:00 am which is limited to family only. Rev. Dr. Moses Simms, Officiating. Interment, Greater Turner Chapel AME Church Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted by MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, Greensburg, LA.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 17 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Viewing
03:00 - 08:00 PM
MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home
NOV
19
Viewing
08:00 - 10:00 AM
MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home
NOV
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home ©
7803 Florida Blvd
Denham Springs, LA 70726
2256658002
November 17, 2020
I hope that our Lord brings you and your family the much-needed peace during this sad time. My condolences to you and your family.
Barbara Gant
Family Friend
November 17, 2020
A great man has left this earth but will forever be in your hearts. Great memories will live on.

Please accept my deepest condolences to the Hurst/Reese Family. Know that God loves you and can restore your spirits, give you peace, and strengthen during this difficult time of bereavement.

Monica Young, Founder
No Kinfolks Left Behind Initiative
Monica Young
Family
November 16, 2020
My Guy, Rest on Mack!!!!!!!! 1NE
Ricardo Harry
Student
