Rev. Mack Charles Hurst transitioned peacefully to his eternal home on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at the age of 80. Rev. Hurst was born on July 29, 1940 in Greensburg, Louisiana. He was a retired pastor of the African Methodist Episcopal Church. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 46 years, Brenda Garrett Hurst; seven children, Sharon Brown (Earl), Myron Hurst, LaCynthia Hurst, Nicole Mitchell (Harry), Eric Hurst, Sr., Bettina Marble (Robert) and Aimee Anderson (Derek); ten siblings,19 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. A public Drive-Through Viewing will be held from 3:00 pm– 8:00 pm, Wednesday, November 18, 2020. A public Walk-Through viewing will be 8:00am – 10:00 am, Thursday, November 19, 2020 at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home 87 Paddio Johnson Lane hwy 1042 Greensburg, La 70441 a private funeral service at 11:00 am which is limited to family only. Rev. Dr. Moses Simms, Officiating. Interment, Greater Turner Chapel AME Church Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted by MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, Greensburg, LA.

