Mack Phillips Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mack Phillips Jr. 72, departed this life Sunday, May 24, 2020 at the Baton Rouge General Medical Center on Bluebonnet. He leaves to cherish his memory a devoted wife Brenda L. Phillips, his four daughters Crystal (Christopher) Taylor (Baton Rouge, LA), Jennifer (Marlon) Scott (Houston, TX), Melinda (McArthur) Harris, (Carthage, MS),and Annetta LeBlanc (Brusly, LA); one son Michael (Jennifer) LeBlanc (Baton Rouge, LA); twelve grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; three sisters Gloria Decuir, Lula Phillips and Dorothy Ezell all of Baton Rouge, LA; numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends; a special friend Howard Jones. He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters,a niece and a grandchild. Visitation/Viewing will be at Hall Davis and Son Funeral Service, LLC 9348 Scenic Highway Baton Rouge, LA on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 3pm-5pm; Funeral on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 12pm. Interment Louisiana National Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 26 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
Send Flowers
MAY
29
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved