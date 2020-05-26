Mack Phillips Jr. 72, departed this life Sunday, May 24, 2020 at the Baton Rouge General Medical Center on Bluebonnet. He leaves to cherish his memory a devoted wife Brenda L. Phillips, his four daughters Crystal (Christopher) Taylor (Baton Rouge, LA), Jennifer (Marlon) Scott (Houston, TX), Melinda (McArthur) Harris, (Carthage, MS),and Annetta LeBlanc (Brusly, LA); one son Michael (Jennifer) LeBlanc (Baton Rouge, LA); twelve grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; three sisters Gloria Decuir, Lula Phillips and Dorothy Ezell all of Baton Rouge, LA; numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends; a special friend Howard Jones. He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters,a niece and a grandchild. Visitation/Viewing will be at Hall Davis and Son Funeral Service, LLC 9348 Scenic Highway Baton Rouge, LA on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 3pm-5pm; Funeral on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 12pm. Interment Louisiana National Cemetery.
Published in The Advocate from May 26 to May 28, 2020.