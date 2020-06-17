A ceremony celebrating the life of Mack Rufus Erwin will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday at First Apostolic Church of Gonzales; visitation will be held on Friday at the church 6 pm until 8 pm and will resume on Saturday at 9am until time of the service. Interment will follow at Serenity Oaks Memorial Cemetery. Mr. Erwin was born on April 6, 1943, in Fosters, Alabama and passed from this life on Sunday,June 14, 2020, at the age of 77 years. He was a resident of Prairieville and served with the U S Army. He loved his wife, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, family, and his church First Apostolic Church of Gonzales. He loved his work as a heavy equipment operator, mechanic, and welder; also, to fish and hunt. He was an avid fan of Alabama Football "ROLL TIDE". He is preceded in death by his parents William George Erwin and Willie B. Erwin Coleman; a daughter Denna Lauree Beckham. Survivors include his wife Irene Andaya Erwin; Children Deron Hallman (Jeff), Kathleen Guidry and Cindy Moore; siblings Dorothy Bambarger and Wayne Erwin; grandchildren Stacy Nichole Taylor, Tyler Morgan Hallman, William Michael Moore, Callie Lauree Beckham Vogeler, Kaelin Andaya Guidry and Preston Lee Erwin; great grandchildren Harrison Cash Taylor, Grisham Fitts Taylor, Beckham Vogeler, Michael and Bryson Moore. Serving as pallbearers will be Billy Witherspoon, Jeremy Braud, Daniel Bambarger, Joshua Broussard, Andre Templet, Freddie Cortex, Jayson Ballesteros; honorary pallbearers Mike and John Nethery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be preferred to honor his life and memory; please visit https://www.ilof.com/st-amant/mack-rufus-erwin. Church Funeral Services is serving the Erwin Family.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 17 to Jun. 20, 2020.