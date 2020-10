Or Copy this URL to Share

Rev. Mack W. Jones, a native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, passed away on September 19, 2020 at the age of 68. Viewing of the body is October 3 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and service starts at 11 a.m. at Greater Saint James Church, 1919 Arizona Street. Winnfield Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

