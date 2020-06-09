Macksee Stacia
Macksee Stacia entered into eternal rest at Tangi Pines Nursing Center, Amite, Louisiana on Wednesday, June 4, 2020. She was a 90 year old native of Roseland, Louisiana, a retired Tangipahoa School System Educator; received a BA degree in Elementary Education from Grambling University and a M.Ed from Southern University. Viewing at Miller & Daughter Mortuary on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 10:00 am until 11:45 am. Because of Covid-19 restrictions, an invitation only funeral will be FB Live streamed on Miller and Daughter Mortuary's page at noon conducted by Pastor Ronnie Blake; interment at Port Hudson National Cemetery. Survivors include her step-sons, Adrian and Kevin Stacia; siblings, Aaron Cutrer, Sr. and Fairy Hannible; cousin/caregiver, Dr. Joshua Williams, Jr.; godchildren, Willie Hannible and Ashford Elliot; aunts, Bernadine Blackburn, Evaline Cutrer and Mae Helen Hookfin; uncle, Harvey Cutrer; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends including Arits, Ella and Elmira; preceded in death by her husband, Elbert Stacia, parents, step-mother, and five siblings. She was a member of Mt. Pilgrim B.C. Usher Ministry.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Viewing
10:00 - 11:45 AM
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
JUN
11
Funeral
12:00 PM
Live streamed on Miller and Daughter Mortuary's page
Funeral services provided by
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-3802
