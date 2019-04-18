Madeleine "Mandy" Price passed away in Little Rock, AR on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the age of 52. She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Carl "Rusty" Price and their dog Sadie May; daughters, Kandace Price Sparacino and husband Kenneth and Taylor Ann Price and fiancé Austin Lacombe; grandchildren, Khloe and KJ Sparacino; mother, Gloria Vidrine; siblings, Trey Vidrine and wife Paula, Tanya Webster and husband Mike, and Rhonda Beadle; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Anthony Vidrine. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 1 p.m. until Funeral Service at 3 p.m. Interment will follow at Price Cemetery.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2019