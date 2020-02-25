Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Madeline Collette Commagere. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Graveside service 2:00 PM Greenoaks Memorial Park Send Flowers Obituary

A graveside service will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 2:00pm at Greenoaks Memorial Park for Madeline Collette Commagere, who passed away on February 20, 2020 at age 87. She was a graduate of St. Joseph's Academy and LSU, where she was a member of Alpha Omicron Pi Sorority and Beta Sigma Phi Honor Society. Madeline was an accomplished pianist. She and her brother, John, shared a love of travel and she was able to go with him in her earlier years. She had a kind, sweet spirit not dimmed by decades of illness. She is survived by her sister-in-law, June McAuley Creed Commagere of Baton Rouge, special cousin, Frances Broussard, also of Baton Rouge and numerous other cousins and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents, John A. Jr. and Sarah Lightsey Commagere and her brother, John A. Commagere, III. Special thanks and gratitude to the staff and all of the nurses and assistants for their loving care at Heritage Manor Nursing Home where she resided for so many years, and later to the staff and all at Landmark South who showed such compassion and caring in her time there. We also wish to thank everyone at Life Source Hospice for their compassionate service.

