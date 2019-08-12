Guest Book View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Visitation 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Rosary 11:30 AM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Service 12:00 PM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

"I have fought the good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7. A loving wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Mollee Vicknair, departed this life for her heavenly rest on August 11, 2019 with her family beside her. Born July 28, 1955 at Mercy Hospital in New Orleans, she was immediately welcomed through adoption by Dr. and Mrs. Robert L. diBenedetto. Mollee battled various cancers throughout her adult life, but she lived well and touched the hearts of many. She was a true fighter and will be remembered as a hero in our eyes. She was a strong, beautiful person who lived to serve others and was an inspiration for others to do the same. She relished her time with her family and friends, and could often be found cooking meals to share with them. She loved the Lord, and was thought by many young people to be like a second Mom. We will cherish her forever and continue her mission of doing good deeds. There is comfort in knowing that she is still among us, watching over us. We recognize how she taught us to live life and at the end of her earthly days, how to die gracefully. We don't know why she left us so soon, but we know that while she was with us, she changed our lives! Mollee graduated from St. Joseph Academy and attended Nicholls State University. She was an avid homemaker and loved children, the elderly, and pets. Mollee is survived by her husband, Kurt C. Vicknair, a daughter - Michelle M. Perk, a son - Gary S. Vicknair, a granddaughter – Annabella E. N. Perk, her mother Mrs. Mary Nathalie diBenedetto, her brother Rob R. diBenedetto (Patsy), sister-in-law Laura Toth, niece Sabrina Solis (Jamie), nephews Dr. Robert N. diBenedetto (Julia) and Andrew L. diBenedetto and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father Dr. Robert L. diBenedetto, a brother Lawrence W. diBenedetto, and niece Latisha D. diBenedetto. As well as her fraternal grandparents - Salvador and Eunice Madeline Frisch diBenedetto and maternal grandparents - Dr. William H. and Gladys Pavlovich Roeling. The family would like to thank the many families and friends who tirelessly provided support, help, and prayers. The family would also like to thank Dr. Vince Tumminello, Dr. Gerald Miletello, Hospice of Baton Rouge, and all staff. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Hospice of Greater Baton Rouge or the Baton Rouge Susan G. Komen Foundation. In your memory we find comfort and love. You will never be forgotten and will deeply be missed by all. Arrangements through Green Oaks Memorial Park. Visitation is Wednesday, August 14 from 9 am – 12 pm, rosary at 11:30 am with a service to follow at 12:00 pm in Green Oaks Chapel with graveside services at Green Oaks Garden View Mausoleum. 9595 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70815. "I have fought the good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2019

