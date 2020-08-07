Madeline N. Wright, a retired innkeeper and resident of St. Francisville, died Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at home. She was 91 and a native of Bains, LA. Graveside services were held at Grace Episcopal Church Cemetery on Friday, August 7, conducted by the Rev. Reid McCormick. Madeline was preceded in death by her parents, A.W. and Rosalie Noland, and her three husbands, William G. Reymond, the father of her children, Ivan B. Nevill Jr., and William H. Wright Jr.. She is survived by Dr & Mrs. O M Thompson, Jr., her brother-in-law and sister, and by her two children, Rosalie N. Reymond and William P. Reymond III along with his wife Robin. She is also survived by her three grandsons, Ben, David, and Mark, along with their mother Betsy, in addition to many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was a member of Grace Episcopal Church of West Feliciana Parish and Alcoholics Anonymous since 1978. She was a founding member of the Feliciana Country Gardeners and the Southern Garden Symposium. She was a past president of the Baton Rouge Junior League and the author of the recipe for Spinach Madeleine in the River Road Recipes. She enjoyed many creative endeavors including floristry, gardening, and landscaping. She created and operated two successful businesses: The Corporate Jungle, green plant leasing and maintenance in Houston, and Green Springs Bed and Breakfast in St. Francisville. She was a graduate of LSU and a member of Chi Omega sorority. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Grace Episcopal Church, Grace Episcopal Church Cemetery Fund (PO Box 28,70775) or Bridgeway Healthcare and Hospice (13702 Coursey Blvd., Bldg. 5, Suite 7, Baton Rouge, LA, 70815). Her family thanks her favorite gardener and friend, James Jones, all the caregivers, and her fantastic hospice nurse, Pam Stoewer.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store