The Advocate Obituaries
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Madeline "Vickie" Sabella Dauzart, God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be, so He put his arms around you and whispered, "Come to me." A loving mother and grandmother, a resident of Baton Rouge, LA she passed away July 28, 2019 at her home at the age of 77. Survived by her husband, LA "Mickey" Dauzart, daughter Rhonda L Almquist, grandchildren Rene L Lambert, Kacie M Lesinski and Lance T Morris. Preceded in death by her daughter Michelle R McKenzie, mother Rosa Lee Sabella, father Michael P Sabella. Visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 12 noon until a memorial service at 2 pm. Inurnment at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. A reception to follow graveside until 5:00 pm. Special thanks to Hospice of Baton Rouge, Dr. Gerald Miletello and Dr. William Russell. In Lieu of Flowers donations can be made to Hospice of Baton Rouge, 9063 Siegen Lane, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70810.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 31 to Aug. 3, 2019
