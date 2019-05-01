Madelon B. McManus passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019 at The Carpenter House in Baton Rouge at the age of 88. She was a native of McComb, MS and resident of Slaughter. Memorial Services will be held at Foster Road Baptist Church in Baton Rouge on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 12:00 PM until religious services at 1:00 PM conducted by Bro. Mike Morris and Bro. Huey Moak. She is survived by her daughters, Lydia A. McManus and Laura M. Latino; sons, Kenny E. McManus and Danny B. McManus; 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, George I. McManus; parents, John Brown Bass and Freddie Ward Cockerham Bass; son, Ronnie McManus; sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews. She was a member of Foster Road Baptist Church in Baton Rouge. Church Funeral Services in Walker is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 1 to May 4, 2019