Madelon B. McManus

Service Information
Church Funeral Services & Crematory
5535 Superior Drive
Baton Rouge, LA
70816
(225)-293-4174
Memorial service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Foster Road Baptist Church
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Foster Road Baptist Church
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Obituary
Madelon B. McManus passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019 at The Carpenter House in Baton Rouge at the age of 88. She was a native of McComb, MS and resident of Slaughter. Memorial Services will be held at Foster Road Baptist Church in Baton Rouge on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 12:00 PM until religious services at 1:00 PM conducted by Bro. Mike Morris and Bro. Huey Moak. She is survived by her daughters, Lydia A. McManus and Laura M. Latino; sons, Kenny E. McManus and Danny B. McManus; 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, George I. McManus; parents, John Brown Bass and Freddie Ward Cockerham Bass; son, Ronnie McManus; sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews. She was a member of Foster Road Baptist Church in Baton Rouge. Church Funeral Services in Walker is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 1 to May 4, 2019
