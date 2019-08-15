Madora Aysenne Legendre, 89, a native of Labadieville and resident of Donaldsonville, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Madora leaves behind three children, Mitzi L. Clifton, Janice L. Rome (Ronnie Jr.) and Todd A. Legendre (Jill); one son-in-law, Terry P. Ourso; five grandchildren, Abby C. Acosta (Joseph), Kyle Rome (Brittany), Meggie Clifton, Austin Legendre and Brennan Legendre (Kesley); five great grandchildren, Paxton, Benjamin and Sherry Acosta, Kaelyn Rivers and Olivia Legendre; one sister-in-law, Doris "Dolly" Aysenne. Preceded in death by her parents, Lynn and Missie Aysenne Sr.; husband, Raymond Legendre; one daughter, Sherry L. Ourso; one son-in-law, Lynn C. Clifton; one brother, Lynn Aysenne Jr.; two sisters, Myrtle Traigle (Calvin) and Bernice Boudreaux (Raymond). Pallbearers will be Kyle Rome, Austin Legendre, Brennan Legendre, Marc Boudreaux, Kirk Boudreaux and Conrad Cox. Visitation will be on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Ascension Catholic Church from 8:30am until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am. Interment to follow in the church mausoleum.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 15 to Aug. 19, 2019