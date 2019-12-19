Madrina Tyler "Drina" Jones, a native and resident of Lutcher. She passed away on Friday December 13, 2019 at 3:15 a.m. in Gramercy. She was 60 years old. Visiting at New Zion Christian Center in Gramercy on Saturday December 21, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until religious services at 2:00 p.m., conducted by Rev. Emil D. Mitchell. Interment in Golden Wreath Cemetery in Lutcher. Survived by her husband Cadara Jones. A daughter Jarnice Jones Louis (Dexter). Sisters: Gloria Dean (Elliot) Knight and Nancy Duhone. Brothers: Thaddeus Tyler and Osborne (Kathy) Kelson, Sr. also numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents: Alvin Tyler and Dorothy Warren Tyler. BRAZIER-WATSON FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENT. Visit us at www.brazierwatson.com to sign our guest book.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019