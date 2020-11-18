Mae Landry Goetz, 87, a native and resident of Donaldsonville, LA, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020. Mae was a devoted Catholic who cherished her faith. She retired from Donaldsonville State Bank as a teller after 40 plus years of dedication. In her spare time, Mae enjoyed traveling and painting beautiful landscaping photos. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her sister, Dorothy "Dottie" Dickson; numerous nieces and nephews, and a life-long dear friend Vivian Aucoin. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Lucille Richard Landry; husband, Joseph "Joe" Goetz; one infant child; five siblings, Lucielle "Pappose" Setton; Alfred "Pete" Landry, Charles "Kutt" Landry, Norman Landry and Warren Landry; six step siblings, Fredrick Landry, Emma Lou Pierce Landry, Nancy Dupeire, Jeanette Landry LeBlanc, Janie Landry and Brian Landry. Due to current circumstances with COVID 19, services will be private.

